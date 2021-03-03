Check your tires to find out if they’re included in this recall

HOUSTON – Cooper Tire and Rubber Company is recalling 430,000 tires over concerns they can develop sidewall bulges or separate from the sidewall. And that could cause an accident.

The tires are for light trucks and SUVs. They were sold under these model names: Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile Wild Country, and Big O Tires. They are 18 and 20-inch tires that were manufactured from February 1, 2018, through December 1, 2019.

Cooper says they will contact customers later this month but if you believe you have these tires, you can call Cooper now to get free replacement tires at 800-854-6288. Reference Cooper Tire’s number for this recall: 178.

Tires recalled