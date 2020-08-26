Ask 2: What can you do about those phone calls from solicitors who want to buy your home even though it’s not for sale?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What can you do about those phone calls from solicitors who want to buy your home even though it’s not for sale?

Answer: If you’re one of those who received these “we buy your home” calls, don’t fall for it.

Simply block the phone number that called you and delete any voice messages, if received.

If you haven’t already, you can also add your phone number on the FCC’s National Do Not Call Registry. It is free to register your mobile number.

If you received a scam or telemarketing call after you added your number to the registry, you can report it here.

