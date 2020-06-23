Test it Tuesday: Can this Belly Burner help you lose belly fat faster?

HOUSTON – Stubborn belly fat can be the hardest to lose when you’re trying to get in shape, but the Belly Burner claims it can help you burn more calories and shed unwanted inches in your waist just by wearing it.

We bought the Belly Burner at Fry’s Electronics for $20. KPRC 2 viewer Grace Smith, a mom of three, agreed to try it out to let us know if it lives up to these claims:

Burn more calories in less time.

It gets you on a fast track to “ tighter, firmer, sexier abs .”

"Even with moderate exercise, you can burn way more calories just by wearing the belt."

“The special Neopreene cell fabric creates a sauna around your entire mid-section, helping you lose weight leading to inches off your waist.”

The test

Grace measured her waist before she ever put the Belly Burner on. It was 37 1/2 inches.

Then she wore the Belly Burner for five days. She used her Apple Watch to track how many calories she burned doing the same activities with the Belly Burner on and off.

Results

With the band on, Grace said she burned 38 more calories than she did walking the same distance without it.

After wearing the Belly Burner for five consecutive days, Grace measured her waist again. It was 1/2 inch smaller.

She said the band definitely caused her to sweat more around her midsection.

What does science say?

We realize using an Apple Watch to track calories burned leaves a lot of room for error. In 2011, Consumer Reports researchers tested the Belly Burner using what’s called a metabolic analyzer. They hooked up testers to the device to calculate the number of calories they burned with and without the Belly Burner. Consumer Reports said there was no difference in its tests.

Verdict

Grace gives the Belly Burner two thumbs up for the results she attained. She noticed that her stomach appeared smaller and firmer after wearing the Belly Burner for a few hours. Even though those results were temporary, seeing her smaller waist motivated her to keep moving and eating healthier. When she wore the Belly Burner, she said it was a reminder to make good decisions about what she ate.