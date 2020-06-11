Did you know red Solo cups’ lines are actually measurements?

HOUSTON – Red Solo cups are ubiquitous, a party staple that everyone knows -- but did you know the indentation lines on the side of the cups are measurements?

KPRC 2’s Amy Davis pointed out Thursday morning that social media has circulated an image of the cups with markings for liquor, wine, beer, but Solo has released its own graphic with other measurements for mouthwash, cereal and water, as well as a mix guide for chocolate milk and a Shirley Temple.

What’s the real use for the lines on the original Solo® Cup? To measure chocolate syrup of course! Here are some fun suggestions from us, but we want to know yours. Comment below! Posted by SOLO on Wednesday, June 13, 2012

