You can now donate to local businesses you love through this new donation button on Yelp

HOUSTON – Yelp has teamed up with GoFundMe to create a donation button to make it easier for people to support to a local business they love.

Small business have been taking a big hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing many to temporarily shut down and furlough employees.

According to Yelp’s data, the country’s consumer interest for restaurants has fallen 67% since March 10. And due to the measures taken of social distancing, businesses such as yoga studios and breweries have large decreases of 78% and 85%, according to Yelp’s data.

Yelp and GoFunMe wanted to make it easier for loyal customers to help relieve small businesses of their financial burdens during the pandemic.

The partnership follows Yelp’s announcement of a $25 million in relief for local businesses, which will primarily focus on supporting independent local restaurant and nightlife businesses, in the form of waived advertising fees, and free advertising, products and services, during the outbreak.

The GoFundMe fundraisers will appear on Yelp pages for restaurants, nightlife, beauty and fitness and active life businesses. Users will see a “Donate” icon on the Yelp page.

To kickstart the effort, the Yelp Foundation and GoFundMe have pledged to match up to $1 million in donations, with a $500 matching grant to eligible businesses that raise at least $500 on their GoFundMe.

For more information on the partnership with GoFundMe and eligibility for participation, click here.