Tito’s Vodka to make 24 tons of hand sanitizer during coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – This bottle from Tito’s Vodka is something you don’t want to drink.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, many people are rushing to buy hand sanitizer to help fight the spread of the virus. It was rumored that you could make hand sanitizer with vodka, but that turned out to be untrue.

So, Tito’s Vodka came up with a great idea to use its distillery to make hand sanitizer while its in high demand.

“While we advise that you cannot use our vodka as a hand sanitizer, our distillery has been working hard to get all of the pieces in place to begin production on 24 tons of hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and governmental guidance,” Titos posted on Twitter.

Details on the new hand sanitizer have not been released but Tito’s Vodka stated that its distillery is expected to make 24 tons of the sanitizer and it will be given away for free to those who need it most.