Last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas that will make your sweetie swoon

HOUSTON – Valentine's Day is this Friday. If you still haven't found a gift for your honey, we're here to keep you out of the doghouse.

Here are five memorable gifts and experiences that’ll make your sweetheart swoon.

Order a custom greeting from their favorite celebrity

On Cameo.com, you can send a personalized video greeting from Tori Spelling, Ice-T or dozens of other actors, entertainers and professional athletes. The celebrity’s status seems to dictate the price. For example, a personalized video greeting from Caitlyn Jenner is $2,500, but there are a slew of lesser-known reality TV stars that will record a quick message for as little as $5.

Romantic nature date night

Tapas on the Trail at the Houston Arboretum Saturday night includes a softly lit walk through the nature sanctuary, pausing along the way for a romantic four-course meal paired with beer, wine and nitrogen ice cream for dessert. Tickets are $95 each.

Give the gift of wine

Houston Wine Merchant will curate and assemble a Samplers’ Case made with all red, all white or a mix of both. Cases start at $120 for 12 bottles and go up to $240. For as little as $20, Houston Wine Merchant will deliver the case the right to your door. The delivery fee will vary depending on how far you live from the store.

Couples Massage

Nothing soothes like a massage. If a fancy day spa is not in the cards, book a massage at a training school. There are five of them in our area offering student massages that start at $33 an hour.

Laurel School of Massage is in Champions Forest. Student massages are $35 for a full 60-minute massage. The student clinic is conducted in a supervised setting where the instructor quietly observes the student.

At the Ice Spa in southwest Houston, a one hour student massage is $33 an hour.

The Avalon Massage School is on Richard in Upper Kirby. A one-hour massage is $40.

The Houston School of Massage is on 290 near Mangum offers student massages for $40 an hour.

Date night cooking classes

Make dinner more of an experience with a date night cooking class. You can still get into some this weekend, or find a cuisine you like and book the class for later.

Well Done Cooking Classes in the Heights offer classes for all types of cuisine. Classes cost about $69 a person or twice that for couples.

Urban Chef of Houston was founded in 2005. Chefs host cooking classes at their location in Greenway Plaza or they can come to you.

Cooking with a Twist cooking classes are based in Stafford on Murphy Road.

Sur la Table offers cooking classes at all of its locations around the greater Houston area.

Look for a chef to host your date night cooking class on Cozy Meal.

HEB Central Market offers cooking classes Tuesday through Saturday nights at 6:30 p.m. These classes fill up quickly, so you have to book in advance.