See which Houston-area car dealerships have been investigated by Texas DMV

HOUSTON – In Texas, car dealers are licensed and regulated by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. If you have an issue with a dealer, you can file a complaint with the agency.

Between 2018 and 2019, DMV investigators received 3,069 complaints against car dealers in Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery and Brazoria counties. The agency substantiated 1,464 of those complaints against 84 dealers.

We sorted the dealers who received four or more substantiated complaints in that time period. The data includes all complaints that were closed between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2019, across the four counties. There still may be complaints that were received during this time period that are not included because the cases are still open. Complaints are not always opened and closed in the same year. Some of these complaints could have been opened prior to 2018 or 2019, but are included because the complaints were closed during 2018 or 2019.

The code of “COB/CVS Closures” means “closed/out of business” or “voluntarily surrendered.”

In many instances, a number of complaints on the same dealer will come in at different times. It may be the case that the DMV obtains a revocation and/or large sanction before newer complaints make their way to the attorney. In those cases, new complaints will be closed, but investigators still work to obtain titles for affected consumers.

