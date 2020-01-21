Kemah Boardwalk discount: This is the winter price cut you won’t want to miss

HOUSTON – Kemah Boardwalk visitors are in luck this winter – there’s a deep discount on an unlimited admission on amusement park rides in January and February.

The Wintertime Blues Discount is a buy-one-get-one you won’t to miss. Visitors buy one all day ride pass at regular price of $24.99 and get a second for just $5.

Visitors must present this printed coupon to receive the offer. Admission includes all amusement rides, but does not include Stingray Reef, Iron Eagle Zipline and the Boardwalk Beast Discount.

For the full details, go here.

The Kemah Boardwalk is located at 215 Kipp Ave in Kemah and is open seven days a week.