Can this towel really leave your hair dried and styled?

HOUSTON – Blow drying your wet hair, depending on how long it is, can easily take up to half an hour. The Rapid Drying Hair Towel advertised on Facebook claims to give you that time back.

Product:

Rapid Drying Hair Towel

Claims:

The Facebook ad shows the towel completely drying AND styling a woman’s long locks in three hours. The company’s website claims the towel will dry your hair in five minutes.

Test:

Terri Hoppe completely wet her hair, squeezed out the excess water and then put the Rapid Drying Hair Towel on as shown in the commercial.

Verdict:

After three minutes, Hoppe’s hair was still significantly wet and definitely not styled.

Hoppe tried this towel a second time, keeping it on a full three hours to find out if her hair would actually appear “styled” as if she had just had a blow-out. It did not. She gives the product a thumbs down.

Other Red Flags:

We ordered the product on Oct. 29, 2019. It arrived from China five weeks later on Dec. 4, 2019. Our credit card was charged an extra unexplained “international transaction” charge of $.16 before the full charge was processed.

We wondered if this was just a cheap product. Is there really a towel than can dry your hair quickly without the need for a hairdryer? To find out, we purchased a more recognizable product, the Turbie Twist. It costs $9.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond for two towels.

Product:

Turbie Twist

Claims:

“Turbie Twist helps wet hair dry faster and won’t fall off even when you bend over.”

Test:

Hoppe wet her hair again, squeezed out the excess water and then put on the Turbie Twist towel, following the instructions on the box.

Verdict:

After three minutes, Hoppe’s hair was less dry than when she used the Rapid Drying Hair Towel. She also gives this product a thumbs down.