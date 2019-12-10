Test it Tuesday: Can this portable switch really live up to its ‘Super’ name?

HOUSTON – The pantry, closet and your garage are all spaces that sometimes need a little extra light. To make matters worse, those areas usually don’t have electric outlets where you need them so you can set up a lamp or plug in a light.

The Super Bright Switch claims it can help illuminate dim areas with bright LED lights on a switch. The Super Bright Switch sells for $12.94 for a pack of two online.

Claims:

Installs in seconds. No tools required.

Sticks to virtually any surface.

Gives you instant light with the flip of a switch.

The switch attaches with adhesive, magnets or it can hang on a nail.

The light can be removed from any surface and used as a flashlight.

Tested: True, with one exception.

We attached the Super Bright Switch to a wooden bunk bed by adhesive and velcro. When we tried to pull the light off to use it as a flashlight, the battery compartment cover came off and stayed on the velcro attached to the bed.