‘Roach infestation’: Here’s how some Houston restaurants fared this week

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Click here for other Restaurant Report Card recaps.

Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported about this week.

Tortas Y Restaurant La Villa

11212 Airline Road

Violation: Rodent droppings found throughout the kitchen and in the pantry area. Re-inspection is required. Official citation is issued.

Crowne Plaza Hotel

8686 Kirby Road

Violation: Health inspectors discovered a “roach infestation.” Inspectors found large roach activity throughout the food prep area. They found cockroaches inside the reach-in-cooler and the cooking equipment.

Magic Wok

2513 Bagby Street

Violation: Inspectors discovered three live cockroaches crawling on the reach-in-freezer, across from the wok.