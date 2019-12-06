‘Roach infestation’: Here’s how some Houston restaurants fared this week
HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.
Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported about this week.
Tortas Y Restaurant La Villa
11212 Airline Road
Violation: Rodent droppings found throughout the kitchen and in the pantry area. Re-inspection is required. Official citation is issued.
Crowne Plaza Hotel
8686 Kirby Road
Violation: Health inspectors discovered a “roach infestation.” Inspectors found large roach activity throughout the food prep area. They found cockroaches inside the reach-in-cooler and the cooking equipment.
Magic Wok
2513 Bagby Street
Violation: Inspectors discovered three live cockroaches crawling on the reach-in-freezer, across from the wok.
