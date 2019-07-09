Taniya Wright joins KPRC 2 morning team

KPRC 2 announced today that Taniya Wright will join its news team on Aug. 5 and take her place on the morning news desk next to co-anchor Owen Conflenti weekday mornings 4:30-7 a.m. and on the midday newscast weekdays 11 a.m.-noon co-anchoring with Andy Cerota.

“Taniya brings a positive energy that should help her fit right in with our number one morning team,” said KPRC Vice President and General Manager Jerry Martin. “Taniya will be a great addition to the KPRC 2 family.”

Wright comes to Houston from Raleigh where she worked at the CBS affiliate, WNCN. Prior to WNCN, she was a Morning and Midday Anchor at KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the Midday and 5 pm Anchor at WHAG in Hagerstown, Maryland. In addition to her on-screen experience, she has more than six years of experience behind the scenes as a Producer at WFLA back in her hometown of Tampa, Florida.

Wright comes from a Gold Star family and was a recipient of a scholarship from the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. She is an enthusiastic supporter and speaker at SOWF events around the country. She is also an animal lover and a Broadway musical fanatic.

