Sunday Conversations: 5 things to know about Victoria Osteen

HOUSTON - Victoria Osteen is the subject of our 'Sunday Conversations' for March 31, 2019.
KPRC2's Dominique Sachse sat down with the Lakewood Church co-pastor.
Here are five things to know about Osteen:
1. She is a life-long Houstonian.
2. She grew up going to church; her mother taught Sunday school, and her father was a deacon.
3. She wrote her first book in 2008.
4. She is also a children's book author.
5. She is a mother of two. Victoria and Joel have a son and a daughter.
