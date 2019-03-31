Sunday Conversations: 5 things to know about Victoria Osteen

HOUSTON - Victoria Osteen is the subject of our 'Sunday Conversations' for March 31, 2019.

KPRC2's Dominique Sachse sat down with the Lakewood Church co-pastor.

Here are five things to know about Osteen:

1. She is a life-long Houstonian.

2. She grew up going to church; her mother taught Sunday school, and her father was a deacon.

3. She wrote her first book in 2008.

4. She is also a children's book author.

5. She is a mother of two. Victoria and Joel have a son and a daughter.

