Space City Splashdown: Celebrate Apollo 11's return to Earth at Space Center Houston

HOUSTON - Space Center Houston will hold a splashdown party Wednesday night to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 astronauts' return to Earth.
The 1960's-themed party will feature live music, interactive exhibits and activities, and an extensive collection of Apollo-era artifacts.
The FAB 5, a Beatles tribute band, will perform.
Food and beverages are available for purchase.
The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The price is included with a general admission ticket.
Here's the schedule:
- 6 p.m. THE FAB 5 starts performing on stage in Astronaut Gallery
- 6 p.m. Special Presentation by Jim Oberg in Mission Briefing Center (45 minutes)
- 7 p.m. Special Presentation by Dr. John Charles and Judy Hayes in Mission Briefing Center (1 hour)
- 8 p.m. Stargazing at Independence Plaza
- 8:15 p.m. Splashdown displayed on Mission Mars screen
- 9:45 p.m. THE FAB 5 ends
- 10 p.m. Event concludes
