Space City Splashdown: Celebrate Apollo 11's return to Earth at Space Center Houston

The Apollo 11 Command Module is hoisted aboard the USS Hornet, the prime recovery vessel for the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing mission. The splashdown took place at 12:49 p.m. ET, July 24, 1969, about 812 nautical miles southwest of…

HOUSTON - Space Center Houston will hold a splashdown party Wednesday night to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 astronauts' return to Earth.

The 1960's-themed party will feature live music, interactive exhibits and activities, and an extensive collection of Apollo-era artifacts.

The FAB 5, a Beatles tribute band, will perform.

Food and beverages are available for purchase.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The price is included with a general admission ticket.

Click here for more information.

Here's the schedule:

6 p.m. THE FAB 5 starts performing on stage in Astronaut Gallery

6 p.m. Special Presentation by Jim Oberg in Mission Briefing Center (45 minutes)

7 p.m. Special Presentation by Dr. John Charles and Judy Hayes in Mission Briefing Center (1 hour)

8 p.m. Stargazing at Independence Plaza

8:15 p.m. Splashdown displayed on Mission Mars screen

9:45 p.m. THE FAB 5 ends

10 p.m. Event concludes

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.