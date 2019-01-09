KPRC2 Habitat Home: Mattress Mack helps surprise recipient of 2019 home

HOUSTON - It's that time of year again. KPRC 2 started putting up the walls for a new Houston Habitat for Humanity home Tuesday.

The completed walls were taken to a northeast Houston neighborhood the Houston Habitat for Humanity is building up, where the house will truly begin to take shape.

On Wednesday, Houston’s own Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale made a guest appearance to help surprise a family with the news that it will be the recipient of the 2019 home.

VIDEO: Kunisha Vessel helps build walls to her new home

Kunisha Vessel moved to Houston from Baton Rouge when she was young. She got her start as a McDonald’s employee and worked her way up through a variety of positions and companies before getting a position with Human Resources at the Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“The job I was doing before helped me get this job because they saw how great a worker I was and I have great record-keeping skills, people skills and organizational skills, knew policy and regulations very well,” Vessel said.

Vessel has gone from apartment to apartment but was finally able to move into a rental home with a plan to buy a place of her own.

“I said I was not doing any more apartments, and I moved into a rental home,” Vessel said. “Now I plan to buy my own home before the lease is up.”

Houston Habitat for Humanity, KPRC2 and other sponsors saw Vessel’s story and decided to name her as the recipient for the 2019 home.

She, her two children and their dogs are projected to be moving into their new home in April, according to the Houston Habitat for Humanity.

"I am overwhelmed. It has truly been a journey for me." Vessel said. "(My kids) have a home that's theirs. We're not renting. We're not moving around. I love the neighborhood. It's very family oriented. You have schools right here. It a new lifestyle for us, (and) a big move for us, but we're ready. It's my neighborhood now."

VIDEO: Day two of the KPRC2 Habitat Home build

McIngvale said he is happy for Vessel and she has truly worked for her home.

"Nobody is more deserving than the lady who works at the Michael DeBakey VA Hospital, Kunisha," said McIngvale. "Kunisha has earned the right to this house through her hard work, her dedication to her family, her dedication to church - all those qualities I just love. You couldn't have picked a better person than Kunisha."

Be sure to watch as your KPRC2 family, along with Gallery Furniture and our other proud partners helps Vessel’s dream of home ownership come true.

For more information about how to volunteer with Houston Habitat for Humanity or apply, go to houstonhabitat.org.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.