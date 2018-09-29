Humble ISD high school students to design tiny homes for homeless veterans in Houston area

HUMBLE, Texas - High school students with the Humble Independent School District have created a service learning project to help homeless veterans, according to the district.

The Summer Creek and Kingwood Park high school students have planned to design and construct tiny homes for homeless veterans in the Houston area. District officials said the project has allowed students to work with professional architects and engineers in the community.

Each school has a lead architect and student representatives. District officials said the high school students have presented in front of the city of Humble council members and mayor, and the city of Houston.

The students at each campus will build a model tiny home on their school property by the end of the school year, district officials said.

