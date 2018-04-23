Tickets on sale soon for Houston's annual Freedom Over Texas

HOUSTON - Tickets will go on sale soon for Houston’s annual Independence Day celebration, called Freedom Over Texas.

The 31st annual festival will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. on July 4th along the Buffalo Bayou from Sam Houston Park on Bagby Street through Eleanor Tinsley Park to Gillette Street, Houston leaders announced Monday.

Tickets are $5 until June 1, $8 from June 1 to July 3 and $10 at the gate. Admission is free for everyone 5 years old and younger.

Country music singer Chris Young will headline the event on the Citgo main stage. Other entertainers include The Mavericks, Cupid and the Dance Party Express, Chris Walker, James Bolden, Vincent Powell and Natural Change.

A map of the festival grounds is below.

For festival ticketing and entertainment information, go to FreedomOverTexas.org.

