Help us Clear the Shelters 2019

HOUSTON - KPRC 2 is once again joining NBCUniversal's Clear the Shelters initiative and teaming up with Telemundo Houston and animal shelters in the Houston area to host the fourth annual Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Clear the Shelters also helps to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption and the overcrowding issues that local animal shelters typically experience in the summer months because of spring litters.
Participating animal shelters in the Houston area offer no-cost or reduced fee adoptions or waived pet spaying and neutering fees.
Participating shelters include (shelter hours may vary, please contact shelter for hours of operation):
ANIMAL SHELTERS
- Aggieland Humane Society | 5359 Leonard Rd. Bryan, TX 77807 | (979) 775-5755
- BARC Animal Shelter | 3300 Carr St. Houston, TX 77026 | (832) 395-9009 o 311
- Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) | 17555 Katy Fwy Houston, TX 77094 | (281) 497-0591
- Houston Humane Society | 14700 Almeda Rd. Houston, TX 77053 | (281) 961-9225
- Houston SPCA | 900 Portway Dr. Houston, TX 77024 | (713) 869-7722
- Humane Society – Southeast Texas | 2050 Spindletop Ave Beaumont, TX 77705 | (409) 833-0504
- Rita B Huff Humane Society Walker County | 530 Bearkat Blvd. Huntsville, TX 77340 | (936) 295-4666
- Special Pals Inc. | 3830 Greenhouse Rd. Houston, TX 77084 | (281) 579-7387
- SPCA of Brazoria County | 141 Canna Ln. Lake Jackson, TX 77566 | (979) 285-2340
MUNICIPAL ANIMAL SHELTERS
- Alvin Animal Adoption Center | 550 W. Highway 6, Alvin, TX 77511 | (281) 388-4331
- Baytown Animal Services | 705 Robert Lanier Baytown, TX 77520 | (281) 422-7600
- Beaumont Animal Care | 1884 Pine St. Beaumont, TX 77703 | (409) 838-3304
- Brenham Pet Adoption Center | 1804 Longwood Dr. Brenham, TX 77833 | (979) 337-7351
- Bryan Animal Center | 2207 Finfeather Rd. Bryan, TX 77801 | (979) 209-5260
- Friendswood Animal Control | 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. Friendswood, TX 77546 | (281) 996-3390
- Ft. Bend County Animal Services | 1210 Blume Rd. Rosenburg, TX 77471 | (281) 342-1512
- Galveston Cnty Animal Resource Cntr | 3412 25th Ave. N Texas City, TX 77590 | (409) 948-2485
- Harris County Animal Shelter | 612 Canino Rd. Houston, TX 77076 | (281) 999-3191
- Humble Animal Shelter | 240 Dennis Ave. Humble, TX 77338 | (281) 446-2327
- La Porte Adoption Center & Shelter | 10901 Spencer Hwy. La Porte, TX 77571 | (281) 842-3700
- League City Pets Alive | 821 N. Kansas Ave. League City, TX 77573 | (281) 554-1377
- Madisonville Animal Control | 210 W Cottonwood St. Madisonville, TX 77864 | (936) 245-9006
- Missouri City Animal Shelter | 1923 Scanlin Rd. Misouri City, TX 77489 | (281) 403-8707
- Montgomery County Animal Shelter | 8535 State Hwy 242 Conroe, TX 77385 | (936) 442-7738
- Pasadena Animal Shelter | 5150 Burke Rd. Pasadena, TX 77504 | (281) 991-0602
- Pearland Animal Shelter | 2002 Old Alvin Rd. Pearland, TX 77581 | (281) 652-1970
- Rosenberg Animal Shelter | 1207 Blume Rd. Rosenberg, TX 77471 | (832) 595-3490
RESCUE GROUPS
- A SMART Rescue | 27511 Caradoc Springs Ct. Spring, TX 77386 | (281) 222-5562
- Abandoned Animal Rescue | 32632 Wright Rd. Magnolia, TX 77355 | (281) 789-4142
- BFF Pet Adoptions | (PetSmart) 4045 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706 | (409) 223-3272
- Clipped Ear Cat Sanctuary | (PetSmart) 2900 I-45 Conroe, TX 77304 | (281) 794-9934
- DREAM Dachshund Rescue | P.O. Box 591819 Houston, TX 77259 | (832) 279-2349
- Homeless Pet Placement League | (PetSmart) 1549 W Bay Area Blvd Webster, TX 77598 | (713) 862-7387
- Houston Pets Alive | 2800 Antoine Dr. #2854 Houston, TX 77092 | (832) 786-9310
- LMN Feline Rescue | (PetSmart) 14281 E. Sam Houston Pkwy North Houston, TX 77044 | (281) 670-2088
- Mercy Cares | 2525 Sunset Blvd. Houston, TX 77005 | (346) 231-7400
- Operation Pets Alive | P. O Box 132104 The Woodlands, TX 77393 | (832) 723-6127
- Righteous Paws Rescue | 2312 Riverside Farms Rd. Houston, TX 78741 | info@righteouspaws.org
- Saving Our Companion Animals | (Petco) 23710 Commercial Dr. Rosenberg, TX 77471 | (281) 849-7622
- Starlight Outreach and Rescue | P.O. Box 1642 Alvin, TX 77512 (Friendswood) | (281) 728-2248
- Texas Litter Control | 24950 Spring Ridge Dr. Spring, TX 77386 | (832) 930-0228
- Texas Litter Control | 32632 Wright Rd. Magnolia, TX 77355 | (832) 930-0228
KPRC 2 would like to thank our promotional partners for this year's Clear the Shelters event: Frontier Utilities.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.