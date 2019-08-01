Help us Clear the Shelters 2019

HOUSTON - KPRC 2 is once again joining NBCUniversal's Clear the Shelters initiative and teaming up with Telemundo Houston and animal shelters in the Houston area to host the fourth annual Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Clear the Shelters also helps to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption and the overcrowding issues that local animal shelters typically experience in the summer months because of spring litters.

Participating animal shelters in the Houston area offer no-cost or reduced fee adoptions or waived pet spaying and neutering fees.

Participating shelters include (shelter hours may vary, please contact shelter for hours of operation):

