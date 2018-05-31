Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Lemon Pepper Shrimp Scampi

Here are a couple of recipes from H-E-B that were featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Lemon Pepper Shrimp Scampi

Cook time: 8 minutes

Serving: 4

Ingredients

2 tablespoons Adams Reserve Lemon Pepper Seasoning

2 tablespoons Ottavio Private Reserve Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 ¾ lb Fresh Shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ teaspoon Pink Himalayan Sea salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Instructions

1. Season shrimp with 1 TBSP. Lemon Pepper Seasoning salt and pepper.

2. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat, add 1 TBSP. olive oil. Once the olive oil is hot, add the shrimp and cook for 1-2 minutes per side. Remove the shrimp.

3. Add in the butter, remaining Lemon Pepper seasoning and remaining olive oil. Cook stirring until the butter has melted. Return shrimp, turn off the heat, toss the shrimp in the sauce and serve.

Note: Can be served over cooked pasta or cooked rice.

Better Than Good Soppin’ Sausage Skillet

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 packkage Better Than Good Sausage, sliced

1 each red and green bell peppers, sliced

1 onion, sliced

¼ c. Texas On The Plate Soppin’ Sauce

1 tablespoon Ottavio Avocado Oil

1 teaspoon Adam’s Reserve House (or favorite Adam’s Rub)

Instructions

1. In a skillet, heat olive oil on medium high heat and sauté peppers for a minute.

2. Add seasoning and sausage then pan fry until sausage is browned on both sides.

3. Stir in sauce and heat through.

Chef’s Note: Assemble in a bolillo roll. Also can be served over rice or pasta. Add cabbage, squash, or zucchini for a full meal.

