Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Burgers and beans sure to please a crowd

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.
Bock Pinto Beans
Ingredients
54 Oz Bush's best Pinto Beans
6 fl oz Cookwell & Co. Bock and Brown sugar marinade
7 Oz H-E-B Pico de Gallo, mild
1/4 Lb H-E-B Original thick cut Bacon, frying
Instructions
1) Cook bacon according to package directions and cool. Chop into bite size pieces and set
aside.
2) In a large stock pot, add the pinto beans (do not drain), marinade, pico de gallo and bacon.
3) Heat on medium-high for 5-9 minutes or until the beans are simmering.
Garlic and Molasses Burgers
Ingredients
2 Lb Ground Chuck Beef
1/2 cup(s) Cookwell & Co. Garlic and Molasses Marinade
2 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Just right burger spice
Instructions
1) Mix all ingredients in a bowl.
2) Form meat into patties.
3) Grill on medium-high for 3-5 minutes on each side or until internal temperature reaches 165F
