Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Burgers and beans sure to please a crowd

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Bock Pinto Beans

Ingredients

54 Oz Bush's best Pinto Beans

6 fl oz Cookwell & Co. Bock and Brown sugar marinade

7 Oz H-E-B Pico de Gallo, mild

1/4 Lb H-E-B Original thick cut Bacon, frying

Instructions

1) Cook bacon according to package directions and cool. Chop into bite size pieces and set

aside.

2) In a large stock pot, add the pinto beans (do not drain), marinade, pico de gallo and bacon.

3) Heat on medium-high for 5-9 minutes or until the beans are simmering.

Garlic and Molasses Burgers

Ingredients

2 Lb Ground Chuck Beef

1/2 cup(s) Cookwell & Co. Garlic and Molasses Marinade

2 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Just right burger spice

Instructions

1) Mix all ingredients in a bowl.

2) Form meat into patties.

3) Grill on medium-high for 3-5 minutes on each side or until internal temperature reaches 165F

