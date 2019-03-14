Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Creole recipes to give your taste buds a kick

Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Chicken and Shrimp Gumbo

Ingredients

32 fl oz Two-Step Gumbo

1 Lb Wild Peel Shrimp

12 Oz Deli Roti Shredded Chicken

1 Tbsp Adam's Reserve House All Purpose Rub

2 cup(s) CM Chicken Broth

Instructions

1) In a large stockpot, add the gumbo, cooked shredded chicken, raw shrimp and chicken

broth. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to medium-low.

2) Simmer for 15-20 minutes or the shrimp is opaque.

3) Season with House Rub to taste.

Creole with Shrimp and Sausage

Ingredients

32 fl oz Bayou Brother's Creole Sauce

12 Oz Wild Peel Shrimp

12 Oz Better Than Good Chef's Blend Sausage

2 cup(s) The Real White Basmati Rice

32 fl oz CM Free Range Chicken Broth

1 Tbsp Adam's House All Purpose Rub

3 Tbsp Ottavio Olive Oil

Instructions

1) In a medium-size saucepan make the rice using chicken broth instead of water.

2) Defrost the shrimp and season with House Rub. Dice the sausage into bite-size pieces and set

aside.

3) In a large stockpot on medium-high heat, add the olive oil and saute the shrimp for 2-3

minutes, The shrimp should be opaque in color when cooked. Add the diced sausage to the

skillet and cook 2-3 minutes.

4) Add the creole to the stockpot and heat on medium for 5-9 minutes or until the creole is

simmering.

5) In a bowl, add a cup of rice and ladle the creole over the rice and serve.

