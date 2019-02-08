Construction underway for new playground at Discovery Green in downtown

HOUSTON - Construction is underway for a new playground and park corner at Discovery Green in downtown Houston.

Officials said construction of the new playground and redesigned northwest park corner is expected to be completed in about seven months.

Some features of the new playground include two play areas -- one for 2- to 5-year-olds and one for 5- to 12-year-olds -- seating for parents in both sections, a concrete woven bench that acts as seating and containment in the younger children's area, hedge with a built-in fence surrounding the playground, an increase from nine play pieces to 20 pieces and a hill in the younger children's area that will mirror the one on the northeast park corner, officials said.

The northwest corner was considered a back corner of the park when it first opened in 2008, officials said. It's anticipated that the new park corner will better connect park users to the changing neighborhood, along with the upgraded playground giving children more to explore.

The Aerie Play Structure, which is the largest piece of Discovery Green's John P. McGovern Playground, is being temporarily relocated to the Sarofim Picnic Lawn ahead of construction, officials said. Kraftsman Playground will manage the relocation of the playground structure and Hargreaves Associates designed the new playground.

Officials said the relocation process began on Jan. 28 and is expected to last about two weeks. The play mound outside of the fencing will remain open until the demolition of the entire playground happens when construction begins.

While the new playground is under construction, beginning in March, Discovery Green will present Yuri Suzuki's "Sonic Playground," which officials said is a kid-friendly interactive sculpture on loan from the High Museum in Atlanta. This will be on view for six months.

Officials said planned park updates also include improved lighting and a new oak allée near the northwest park corner.

