Buy umbrella designed by Frank Billingsley, Britta Merwin to help fight Alzheimer's disease

HOUSTON - An estimated 5.7 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s disease in 2018, and that number is projected to rise to 14 million by 2050.

Despite breakthroughs in understanding, the disease still remains a devastating diagnosis that many Houston-area families take on every day.

Belmont Village Senior Living Hunters Creek is trying to help end Alzheimer’s and is hosting its annual April Showers Umbrella Art Exhibit and Auction.

The event will be at 7667 Woodway Drive in Houston from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

KPRC2 meteorologists Frank Billingsley, Britta Merwin and Justin Stapleton are longtime supporters and excited to have their work displayed and available for auction this year.

