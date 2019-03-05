Attendees show off their souvenir mugs during Brew at the Zoo at the Houston Zoo on April 26, 2018.

HOUSTON - Brew at the Zoo is back for a second year after selling out last year.

The April 25 event aims to raise money for the Houston Zoo’s conservation efforts while letting visitors sample some beer and cider. This year will feature a larger beer menu and a larger layout for the event.

In addition to checking out the animals, you can enjoy live music, pub-style food, photo ops and lawn games.

Tickets go on sale Thursday. General admission is $45 and includes six four-ounce samples and a souvenir mug. VIP tickets cost $60 and give you early access to the event. Designated driver tickets are also available for $25.

The event is only for adults who are at least 21 years old.

For more information, go to HoustonZoo.org/brew.

