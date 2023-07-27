Help KPRC 2 Clear the Shelters with our annual pet adoption drive!

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and our proud Community partners at Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University invite you to help us Clear The Shelters™ - NBC and Telemundo stations’ annual, nationwide pet “adopt and donate” campaign returns for the ninth consecutive year.

Each year, thousands of animal shelters and rescues partner with NBC and Telemundo stations to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare in the community.

During 2022′s fundraising campaign in partnership with Greater Good Charities, $540,000 was raised to benefit shelters and rescues. Locally, 5,345 pets found their forever homes during 2022′s Clear the Shelters campaign in Houston. Since the program’s inception in 2015, more than 862,000 pets have been adopted nationwide.

All month long in August, participating shelters and rescue groups may offer waived or reduced adoption fees or other incentives to help alleviate shelter overcrowding. For more information including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events and full coverage of Clear the Shelters click HERE - For info in Spanish, click HERE

Check the list below to find participating shelters and rescue groups. Shelter hours may vary, please contact shelter for hours of operation.

ANIMAL SHELTERS

MUNICIPAL ANIMAL SHELTERS

RESCUE GROUPS