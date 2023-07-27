Help KPRC 2 Clear the Shelters with our annual pet adoption drive!

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and our proud Community partners at Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University invite you to help us Clear The Shelters™ - NBC and Telemundo stations’ annual, nationwide pet “adopt and donate” campaign returns for the ninth consecutive year.
Each year, thousands of animal shelters and rescues partner with NBC and Telemundo stations to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare in the community.
During 2022′s fundraising campaign in partnership with Greater Good Charities, $540,000 was raised to benefit shelters and rescues. Locally, 5,345 pets found their forever homes during 2022′s Clear the Shelters campaign in Houston. Since the program’s inception in 2015, more than 862,000 pets have been adopted nationwide.
All month long in August, participating shelters and rescue groups may offer waived or reduced adoption fees or other incentives to help alleviate shelter overcrowding. For more information including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events and full coverage of Clear the Shelters click HERE - For info in Spanish, click HERE
Check the list below to find participating shelters and rescue groups. Shelter hours may vary, please contact shelter for hours of operation.
ANIMAL SHELTERS
- Aggieland Humane Society | 5359 Leonard Rd. Bryan, TX 77807 | (979) 775-5755
- BARC Animal Shelter | 3300 Carr St. Houston, TX 77026 | (713) 837-0311
- Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) | 17555 Katy Fwy Houston, TX 77094 | (281) 497-0591
- Dorothy H O’Connor Pet Adoption Center | 135 Progress Dr. Victoria, TX 77905 | (361) 575-8573
- Galveston Island Humane Society | 6814 Broadway St. Galveston, TX 77554 | (409) 740-1919
- Houston Humane Society | 14700 Almeda Rd. Houston, TX 77053 | (713) 433-6421
- Houston SPCA | 7007 Old Katy Rd. Houston, TX 77024 | (713) 869-7722
- Humane Society – Southeast Texas | 2050 Spindletop Ave Beaumont, TX 77705 | (409) 833-0504
- Rita B Huff Humane Society Walker County | 530 Bearkat Blvd. Huntsville, TX 77340 | (936) 295-4666
- Special Pals Inc. | 3830 Greenhouse Rd. Houston, TX 77084 | (281) 579-7387
- SPCA of Brazoria County | 141 Canna Ln. Lake Jackson, TX 77566 | (979) 285-2340
- SPCA of Polk County | 802 S. Houston Ave. Livingston, TX 77351 | (936) 755-3020
MUNICIPAL ANIMAL SHELTERS
- Alvin Animal Adoption Center | 550 W. Highway 6, Alvin, TX 77511 | (281) 388-4331
- Baytown Animal Services | 705 N Robert Lanier Baytown, TX 77520 | (281) 422-7600
- Beaumont Animal Care | 1884 Pine St. Beaumont, TX 77703 | (409) 838-3304
- Brenham Pet Adoption Center | 1804 Longwood Dr. Brenham, TX 77833 | (979) 337-7351
- Bryan Animal Center | 2207 Finfeather Rd. Bryan, TX 77801 | (979) 209-5260
- Conroe Animal Shelter | 407 Sgt. Ed Holcomb Blvd. S, Conroe TX 77304 | (936) 522-3550
- Ft. Bend County Animal Services | 1210 Blume Rd. Rosenburg, TX 77471 | (281) 342-1512
- Galveston County Animal Resource Center | 3412 25th Ave. N Texas City, TX 77590 | (409) 948-2485
- Humble Animal Shelter | 240 Dennis St. Humble, TX 77338 | (281) 446-7127
- LaPorte Adoption and Animal Shelter | 10901 Spencer Hwy. LaPorte, TX 77571 | (281) 842-3700
- Lufkin Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter | 1901 Hill St. Lufkin, TX 75901 | (936) 633-0218
- Mont Belvieu Animal Shelter | 3831 Perry Ave. Mont Belvieu, TX 77523 | (281) 576-2417
- Montgomery County Animal Shelter | 8535 State Hwy 242 Conroe, TX 77385 | (936) 442-7738
- Nacogdoches Animal Services | 3211 SW Stallings Dr. Nacogdoches, TX 75964 | (936) 560-5011
- Pasadena Animal Shelter & Adoptions | 5160 Burke Rd. Pasadena, TX 77504 | (713) 848-5340
- Rosenberg Animal Shelter | 1207 Blume Rd. Rosenberg, TX 77471 | (832) 595-3490
RESCUE GROUPS
- Akayas Adopted Crew Rescue & Sanctuary | 5622 Fallengate Dr Spring, TX 77373 | (937) 303-3847
- Animal Justice League | PO Box 924331 Houston, TX 77292 | (918) 906-0880
- Beaumont Pets Alive | 4270 E. Lucas Dr. Beaumont, TX 77708 | (409) 241-5833
- Belles Buds Rescue | (Pet Supplies Plus) 29711 Kingsland Blvd. Brookshire, TX 77423 | (832) 677-0847
- Best Friends Animal Society | 901 Pinemont St. Houston, TX 77018 | houstonadoption@bestfriends.org
- Blue Collar Mutts Rescue | 188 Ten Acre Ln. Pollok, TX 75969 | (936) 212-1781
- Deez Louise Dogs | 908 Second St. Louise, TX 77455 | (361) 655-3584
- Houston Pets Alive! | 2800 Antoine Dr. #2854 Houston, TX 77092 | (713) 492-2541
- LMN Feline Rescue | (PetCo Atascocita)7067 FM 1960, Humble, TX 77346 | (713) 302-3992
- PAWS Pineywoods Animal Welfare Society | (PetCo Parkdale Mall) 4175 Dowlen Rd. Beaumont, TX 77706 | (409) 781-4922
- Saving Our Companion Animals | PO Box 1595 Rosenberg, TX 77471 | (281) 849-7622 (PetSmart Fulshear) 26960 FM 1093 Rd. Richmond, TX 77406 | info@soca-fbc.org (PetCo Rosenberg) 23710 Commercial Dr. Rosenberg, TX 77471 | info@soca-fbc.org
- Starlight Outreach and Rescue | (Pet Supplies Plus) 1720 S Friendswood Dr #100 77546 | (281) 728-2248
- Texas Litter Control| 586 Sawdust Rd. Spring, TX 77380 | (281) 528-1238 (PetSmart Willowbrook) 17723 Tomball Pkwy. Houston, TX 77064 (PetSmart Tomball) 14420 FM 2920 Tomball, TX 77377 (PetSmart Humble) 20518 Highway 59 North Humble, TX 77338 (PetSmart 1960 & 45) 140 FM 1960 East Houston, TX 77073