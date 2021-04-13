Community

LIVE NOW: KPRC 2’s Habitat home being dedicated today

KPRC 2 Staff

After months of work, KPRC 2′s Habitat for Humanity home is ready to be lived in.

This is the eighth year in a row that KPRC 2 has partnered with Houston Habitat for Humanity to build a home.

The effort began in January in the parking lot of a Habitat Re-Store location. Now, the home is ready to be handed over to Alma Armendaris and her family.

You’ll be able to watch live coverage of Tuesday’s dedication ceremony on-air and online, starting at 11 a.m.

You can look back at the progress of the home and some of our past Habitat builds by clicking here.

