Houston restauranteur honors family’s legacy of service on MLK Day

HOUSTON – A Houston restauranteur and his nonprofit helped to feed thousands of people Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Chris Williams, chef and owner of Lucille’s, a southern restaurant in Houston’s Museum District, said he wanted to honor King’s legacy and that of his late grandmother, Lucille, by combating food insecurity. His grandmother has fed and served the civil rights icon on several occasions, Williams said.

On Monday, his nonprofit organization, Lucille 1913, set out to fed 3,000 people in three Houston-area communities.

“It’s just an opportunity for us to give back, give thanks and involve the community in the process,” Williams said.

Volunteers distributed meals tailored specifically to the palettes of residents in Rosenberg, Richmond and Houston’s Fifth Ward.

“There’s one thing to just to give them food, and there’s something else to give them the consideration to give them a meal where they’re considered and thought of,” Williams said.

In Richmond, Fort Bend County Judge KP George joined in, donating 500 PPE kits. They were handed out in a drive-thru format, along with the meals. George said he just wanted to do his part in helping to fulfill King’s dream.

“We all dream about an ideal world and he also dreamed about an ideal world,” George said.

Williams said his goal, even after the MLK holiday, is to feed the community in more than one way since food insecurity will still be around. His Lucille 1913 nonprofit also unveiled its second community garden in Houston’s Fifth Ward on Monday. Williams said community members will be able to learn about gardening while also reaping the benefits.

Anyone that would like to volunteer or donate to Lucille 1913 can go to lucilles1913.org.