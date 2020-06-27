This Houston-area city was named the second best place to live in America

The Woodlands is the second-best place to call home, one website reports.

According to Niche, a ranking and review site, The Woodlands is one of the top locations to live in the United States.

The Woodlands township ranked second on the list, following Arlington, Va. which claimed the top spot.

The Woodlands, located within Montgomery County, has a population of 109,843 residents.

Niche describes the north Houston suburb as one of the best places to live in Texas, offering residents a dense suburban feel with plenty of restaurants and parks.

The report also recognized the township for its highly rated public schools.

On prior lists curated by Niche, The Woodland has ranked second for best cities to raise a family; third for best cities to buy a house; seventh for cities with the best public schools; and eighth for best cities to retire in America.

The Woodlands earned an A+ for its overall grade on the Niche report card.

Here’s how other aspects of the community were graded:

Public Schools: A+

Housing: A-

Nightlife: B+

Good for Families: A+

Diversity: A-

Jobs: A+

Weather: B+

Cost of Living: B-

Health & Fitness: A-

Outdoor Activities: A-

Commute: B