Remembering Wendel Johnson: Longtime KPRC 2 family member, beloved photojournalist

HOUSTON – The KPRC 2 family wants to honor longtime member Wendel Johnson who passed away at the age of 62, a few short months after his retirement.

Wendel worked at KPRC 2 for nearly 35 years. He had a passion for photojournalism and spent his entire career as a photographer.

Many of us who've had the privilege of working with Wendel will remember his humor, his wisdom and his professionalism.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner shared a touching message about Wendel on Twitter, calling him a kind, funny and hardworking man.

For 34 years, Wendel Johnson captured what was happening in #Houston through his work with @KPRC2. Unfortunately, he passed away. He is remembered for being kind, funny, and a hard worker.



My thoughts and prayers are with his family, former colleagues, and friends this evening. pic.twitter.com/4mcLX65YFd — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 5, 2020

Wendel leaves behind a son and a daughter as well as six grandchildren.

Our sincerest condolences to his family. He will be greatly missed.