Water leak forces League City library to get creative on how to offer people books

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A water leak has forced a library in League City to get creative on how to offer people books.

The Helen Hall Library is closed for repairs, but people wanting to check out a book can still get what they are looking for.

A post shared on the City of League City Government, the library sprung a leak, but staff members are still fulfilling hold requests and offering the curbside checkout to circumvent the closure.

LIBRARY OFFERING CURBSIDE CHECKOUT SERVICE The actual Helen Hall Library building may be closed for repairs due to a... Posted by City Of League City Government on Monday, December 30, 2019

People looking to pick up hold requests or check out a book can stop by the library between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan 2 and 3. Readers can also return books at the outside book drop, according to the post.

The library will be waiving all late fees until the building is back to being fully operational.

“Damage from the leak was limited the east side of the building and did not impact any shelves or books,” the post said. “However, library staff members have had to move all of the library’s book collection, which consists of over 200,00 items, to the children’s section on the west side of the building, which wasn’t flooded. Most of the carpet and drywall on the east-side, first-floor part of the building is currently being replaced and once complete, staff will need to move the books back and place them in order.”

All library programs have been canceled and are expected to resume the week of Jan. 13. The library is expected to reopen the week of Jan. 6.