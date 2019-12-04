Houston to host a variety of music events this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a classical recital to an EDM show to a string quartet, here are the local shows worth checking out this week. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Moebius From the event description: Come hear a piano recital of widely varying styles – bookended with sonatas by the incomparable Ludwig van Beethoven. Founder and Pianist for the Houston New Arts Movement, Adam Vincent Clay will perform a solo piano recital. When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 7-9 p.m.

Where: St. Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church, 10503 Westheimer Road

Price: $15 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets The Roaring 20s From the event description: Come and celebrate with "The Roaring 20s" , as we turn up for a birthday bash. Glow paint will be involved, so wear proper attire. When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 p.m.- Monday, Dec. 9 2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Price: $10 More ticket options available. Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Brentano Quartet: Mozart, Ravel and Aucoin From the event description: Two masterpieces and the excitement of a premiere, all in an intimate concert at Hobby Center's Zilkha Hall. Experience the outstanding Brentano String Quartet in Ravel's melodic and rhythmically daring Quartet. Violist Hsin-Yun Huang joins the Brentano for Mozart's powerful Quintet in C Minor. MacArthur "Genius" grant winner Matthew Aucoin's new quartet offers three studies in distinct kinds of human attention. When: Friday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts - Zilkha Hall, 800 Bagby St.

Price: Free - $33.75 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Virtuosi of Houston opening night concert From the event description: Join Virtuosi of Houston for the opening night concert kicking off their 2019-2020 concert season! Celebrating 24 years of excellence in chamber music education, the annual concert showcases an entire orchestra performance led by Virtuosi's two artistic directors and conductors, Andrzej Grabiec and Franz Anton Krager with guest conductor, Monzer Hourani. When: Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m.

Where: 3700 Cullen Blvd., Room E128

Price: $15 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets WindSync in collaboration with Ivan Trevino From the event description: WindSync's collaboration with Austin percussionist Ivan Trevino continues in this program honoring contemporary songwriters and poets, featuring Ivan's original music for percussion and winds. When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 3 p.m.

Where: 3400 Main St.

Where: 3400 Main St.

Price: $20 Click here for more details, and to get your tickets