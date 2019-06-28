LIVE STREAM: Restored Apollo-era mission control room to be unveiled

HOUSTON - NASA on Friday will unveil the restored mission control room that was used during the days of the Apollo moon missions.

The event comes less than a month before the 50th anniversary of man’s landing on the Moon.

The consoles that once housed the computers used to track astronauts during the Apollo era were shipped to a museum in Kansas to undergo $5 million of restoration work early last year. They were returned to Houston in November.

The consoles are the centerpieces of the iconic control room which visitors to Space Center Houston can see during their tour of the Johnson Space Center.

