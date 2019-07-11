Houston gelato shops celebrating moon landing anniversary with space-inspired flavor

HOUSTON - To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, SweetCup, a popular gelato minichain in Houston, will be serving up a flavor to honor the moment: H-Town Blue Moon.

The signature flavor will roll out to both SweetCup locations in Montrose and Garden Oaks on Friday, and will be available all month.

H-Town Blue Moon is made with blueberries, lemon, and raspberries, and all are mixed

in a marshmallow cream base. The berries create the dense purple/blue flavor naturally, according to SweetCup.



Houston, get ready for H-Town Blue Moon launching this Friday, July 12! We hope you'll join us and be sure to stop by... Posted by SweetCup Gelato & Sorbet Originale on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

