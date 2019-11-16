Wonderful weekend weather: Expect sunny skies and cool temps

HOUSTON - Cold start to our Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s in some of the outlying rural areas but closer to 38 degrees at Bush/IAH and in the mid 40s along the coast in Galveston.

The common denominator for all of us today is brilliant sunshine and dry air which means we'll heat up from the 30s into the low to mid 60s for highs today along with light winds.

Sound great to me!

Sunday will be very much like today except it will be a couple of degrees warmer. Another wonderful weekend to enjoy!

We'll warm up to near 80 degrees by mid week ahead of the next rain which will be Thursday evening into Friday.

