What you should know about tropical system headed for Gulf

HOUSTON - A cluster of thunderstorms in the Caribbean is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico during the weekend.

The tropical wave, which has been designated Invest 95-L, is located near eastern Cuba into the southeastern Bahamas and has a 60% chance of development during the next five days.

Here's a closer look at the system and the forecast.

What we know

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a tropical depression to form as early as Friday near the northwestern Bahamas and South Florida. The system is then expected to move through the Florida Straits and into the Gulf of Mexico where warm water could lead to stronger development.

What we don't know

While it's still too early to say for certain where the system is headed, most models are calling for landfall of whatever develops along the northern Gulf Coast. That would mean there would be very little impacts for Texas.

If that pans out, the system would likely drop heavy rainfall, between 3 and 5 inches, from eastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle sometime early next week. This system may actually steal moisture from the Houston region and lower the chances for rain in Southeast Texas through the weekend.

What you should do

We're in the peak of hurricane season, and anytime a system is headed for the Gulf, it's a good idea to stay updated on the latest forecast.

This also serves as a good reminder to review your hurricane preparedness plan. You can get more information about developing a plan and emergency kit at Click2Houston.com/hurricane.

You can also download our Hurricane Tracker app to get updates on your phone whenever a system develops.

Elsewhere in the tropics

There are two other tropical waves that forecasters are watching. One is located east of the Lesser Antilles and has a 10% chance of development during the next five days. The second is located near the Cape Verde Islands and has a 30% chance of development during the next five days.

