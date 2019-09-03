What you need to know about tropical system developing in Gulf

Tropical Depression 7 is seen in the Gulf of Mexico on Sept. 3, 2019.

HOUSTON - While all eyes were focused on Dorian over the weekend, a cluster of thunderstorms began assembling in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center has designated the system, located about 215 miles east-northeast of Tampico, Mexico, as tropical depression 7. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the system had winds of 35 mph and was moving west at 7 mph.

It is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Wednesday morning. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of the Mexican coast.

Meteorologist Britta Merwin said this system is not expected to have any direct impact on the Texas coast because of a massive area of high pressure that has settled over the Lone Star State. The clockwise winds around the high will keep the tropical system well south of the state and spin it into Mexico.

KPRC

Landfall is expected Wednesday night somewhere between El Americano and La Pesca in Mexico.

For more information about what's going on in the tropics, including Hurricane Dorian, go to our Hurricane Headquarters section.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.