Tracking the tropics: What you need to know about system that could develop in Gulf

HOUSTON - The KPRC 2 Severe Weather Team is watching a nontropical system near Georgia that will be sliding south into the Gulf of Mexico the end of this week. As this happens, the system could develop into a tropical system in the Gulf as early as Thursday.

Here's a closer look at what the could mean for the Houston region.

What is it?

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a potential area of low pressure expected to develop late this week offshore along the Florida Panhandle. At this moment, there is a 80% chance of development into a tropical depression or higher.

What we know

- Areas along the Gulf Coast may see an increased threat for heavy rainfall from Thursday through this weekend.

- Possible impacts range from 1 to 2 inches of rain to 4 to 6 inches of rain There is also the potential that the system stays east of Southeast Texas, leaving the area rain-free and hot.

- There is much uncertainty in the forecast and changes to the forecast will be happening. There is no need for alarm but every reason to be aware.

What we don't know

- The exact location, intensity or track of this potential system is unknown. Right now, there is no area of circulation to track in the Gulf of Mexico. More answers will be available when this occurs later this week.

- There is still disagreement among the tropical weather models as to where this system will move. Some have it moving farther west, closer to Texas. Some forecast it moving farther east, toward Georgia.

The bottom line

- We will continue to monitor any changes in the weather models.

- As always, it is important to have a hurricane plan ready to go living in Southeast Texas. For more information on how to be prepared, visit the Hurricane Headquarters section at Click2Houston.com/hurricane.

- Now is a good time to download our Hurricane Tracker app. It will give you real-time updates if a system develops in the Gulf.

