The cold fronts are coming, but with little rain

The cold fronts are coming! The cold fronts are coming!

I have one Sunday night into Monday:

Temperatures finally drop into the 80s for highs and the 60s for lows. Here's a Monday afternoon forecast for HIGHS:

And these are Tuesday morning LOWS:

Not bad!

And toward the end of next week, Friday night into Saturday, I have an even stronger front for you:

Lows the morning of Oct. 12 may even drop into the upper 40s!

Unfortunately, these are fast-moving fronts and that means windy fronts as opposed to slow rain-makers.

They'll have some rain with them, but not much. You may get one of the downpours but generally the entire week ahead from now until next Friday comes up with less than an inch.

And as you can see from this week's Drought Monitor, the western counties desperately need rain:

In fact, some counties are so dry that horses and other livestock can't roam the cracked ground for fear of hurting themselves, hay is rated poor to fair, and burn bans are in effect for Jackson, Colorado, Austin, Waller, Washington, Burleson, Brazos, Grimes, Montgomery and Madison Counties.

So, hope for some rain, but enjoy the weekend: Friday Night Football, the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, the Greek Festival in Montrose, and the East End Fall Garden tour is going on in Galveston!

I'll be in Brenham tomorrow speaking to a Lifetime Learning Luncheon at Blinn College!

Be safe!

Frank

Email me!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.