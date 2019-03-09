Warmup with rain chances ahead

HOUSTON - Temperatures continue to rise Saturday from what may have been a record high minimum temperature.

The unofficial low temperature at Bush/IAH Saturday morning was 72 degrees. If that holds, it will be one degree warmer than the record of 71 set back in 1974.

The warm and moist Gulf flow will continue through the day from the south, which will keep things much warmer than the normal high of 71 degrees.

Look for a 30 percent rain chances at most as a weak front slides into the area Saturday afternoon and early evening.

It won't push completely through, so we will keep warm temperatures Sunday, as well with at least a 30 percent chances Sunday into 40 percent Monday.

A big rain chance for the week appears to be Wednesday when there is a 70 to 80 percent chances of rain with strong storms pushing quickly through.

Khambrel

