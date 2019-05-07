Two parks closed in anticipation of heavy rain, potential flooding

ROSENBURG, Texas - The city of Rosenberg closed two parks as the Brazos River is projected to reach minor flood levels later in the week, according to city leaders.

The city said it’s expected to be at minor flood stage by Thursday overnight into Friday, with the crest expected Friday morning.

Crews put up barricades Tuesday morning at the entrances of Becerra Park and Brazos Park, less than a mile up the river.

“It’s just precautionary, just to help keep citizens and children away from the rising water at this point,” said Rosenberg City Manager John Maresh.

The basketball courts and swings were empty while the water was creeping up.

City officials said they'll watch the levels, but didn’t expect any major flooding that would impact homes.

“The projection forecast(s) have actually decreased and continue to decrease slightly over the last 24 to 48 hours, but there’s a lot of rain forecast,” said Maresh.

Resident Thomas Cruz was sitting on the porch of his elderly aunt’s house on Avenue B in Rosenberg watching the rising Brazos River.

“It gets closer and by each hour,” said Cruz. “It’s frightening 'cause (I) mean, you could lose everything.”

City leaders said flood levels could change depending on how much rain the area gets.

They're urging people to stay out of the area and not cross any closures or barricades.

They were planning to monitor water levels to decide when to reopen the parks.

