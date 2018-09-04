Tracking the tropics: Tropical Storm Gordon races toward Gulf Coast

The forecast path of the tropical system named Gordon is shown in this map.

HOUSTON - Tropical Storm Gordon is moving over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as it moves closer to the northern Gulf Coast.

Here is a look at what we know, what we don't know and the bottom line of what it means for you.

What we know

- As of 4 a.m., Tropical Storm Gordon is located about 230 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and has sustained winds of 65 mph. It is moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

- The storm is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it moves through water with temperatures close to 90 degrees.

- Landfall is expected late Tuesday night along the LA/MS coast.

KPRC This map shows the forecast path of the tropical system named Gordon as it nears landfall sometime late Sept. 4, 2018.

- A hurricane warning has been issued from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida border.

- A tropical storm warning has been issued from Shell Island, Louisiana, to just east of Destin, Florida. It also includes Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

- Although the Gulf will be churning with high surf no impacts are expected in SE TX from Gordon. The remanents of the storm after landfall will stay northeast of SE TX.

What we don't know

- The exact strength of Gordon at landfall is still uncertain. This could change how much storm surge and wind will impact Louisiana and Mississippi.

The bottom line

Southeast Texas will not feel impacts from Gordon, but the peak of hurricane season is quickly approaching. It is important to always be prepared during hurricane season.

