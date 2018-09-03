Tracking the tropics: Tropical Storm Gordon moving into the Gulf

HOUSTON - A tropical system that forecasters have been watching for several days became Tropical Storm Gordon on Monday morning. The storm is moving across the Florida Keys and will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico sometime Monday.

Here is a look at what we know, what we don't know and the bottom line of what it means for you.

What we know

- Landfall is expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning east of SE TX somewhere along the LA/MS coastline.

- There are still questions on where Gordon will move after landfall which will change how much rain SE TX is expecting Thursday and Friday this week.

- With heavy rain causing flooding during Labor Day it is important to watch where Gordon will go after landfall as heavy rain moving back into the forecast could prompt concerns.

- Hurricane Hunters will fly this weather system today that combined with the low become more defined and moving into the Gulf will give a more accurate look at the forecast Monday night.

- A tropical storm warning has been issued from Shell Island, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida state line. It also includes Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

- A hurricane watch has been issued from the South West Pass in Louisiana to the Mississippi-Alabama state line.

What we don't know

- It's uncertain what kind of tropical system may form, either a depression or a storm, but it seems likely that something will develop.

- It's exact path once it heads into the Gulf is unknown.

- Impacts more than elevated rain chances and high surf, and possible storm surge will need to wait until the storm is formed and in the Gulf.

- How wind shear (which hinders tropical development) will hamper the development of any tropical system going forward

The bottom line

Although a direct impact is not likely it is important to always be prepared during hurricane season.

