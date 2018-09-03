Tracking the tropics: Potential cyclone to impact Gulf this week

HOUSTON - We’re monitoring a potential cyclone near Southern Florida that now has a 90 percent chance of tropical development over the next few days.

- Current weather model updates show the system moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday.

- Regardless of eventual development, lack of development or final location, it will increase rain chances for much of the Gulf Coast states from Florida to Texas.

- The cluster is moving into favorable very warm Gulf waters that will be conducive to tropical development

What we don't know

- It's uncertain what kind of tropical system may form, either a depression or a storm, but it seems likely that something will develop.

- It's exact path once it heads into the Gulf is unknown.

- Impacts more than elevated rain chances and high surf, and possible storm surge will need to wait until the storm is formed and in the Gulf.

- How wind shear (which hinders tropical development) will hamper the development of any tropical system going forward

The bottom line

Nothing is certain when it comes to forecasting tropical storm development

Regardless, now is the time to prepare your hurricane plan with your family.

