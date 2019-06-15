The return of summer showers and temperatures

HOUSTON - This weekend marks the return of summer showers and steamy summer temperatures to the Houston area.

A south breeze Saturday continues to pump Gulf moisture into the area.

That moisture will be responsible for heat index readings near 100 degrees during the hottest part of the day and scattered showers beginning at lunch time and continuing through late afternoon.

The actual temperature will top out near 92 degrees Saturday, which is very close to our normal high in mid-June. Rain chances will be limited, with only about 20 percent coverage Saturday.

Father's Day promises the same levels of heat, but higher rain chances. Expect a 40-percent chance for showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon.

