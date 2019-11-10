Sweater weather headed to Houston: Cold front will bring wintry weather, possible freezing temps

HOUSTON - Today will be near perfect weather for the season with highs in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sun and light winds!

Enough said. But there's more.

As in a cold front pushing through for your Veterans Day tomorrow. We'll have increasing clouds and showers in the late morning and afternoon with highs in the 70s ahead of the front.

Strong north winds and MUCH colder air will drop our temps Monday night into Tuesday morning by 25-35 degrees and our temps will struggle to get out of the 40s.

One more thing... Wednesday will be the coldest morning of the week with temps dropping into the low 30s and upper 20s for much of the region before a fairly rapid warm up into the 50s and 60s the rest of the week with slight rain chances until next week.

