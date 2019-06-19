Saharan dust arrives in Houston with more on the way

This June 19, 2019, map shows several waves of Saharan dust that are moving across the Atlantic Ocean.

HOUSTON - It’s that time of year when dust from the Sahara Desert in North Africa makes its way across the Atlantic Ocean and is deposited in the Western Hemisphere.

Light amounts of dust have arrived in Houston this week, and slightly higher amounts are expected for the end of the week.

The result will be decreased air quality in the region, making things a bit more difficult for people with respiratory illnesses.

When dust is in the air, the skies will look milky during the day and sunsets will generally look redder than usual.

Forecasts call for a few more waves of dust to move off the African coast this week, which could arrive in the Houston area sometime next week.

