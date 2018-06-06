Report gives new insight into just how bad Hurricane Harvey was

HOUSTON - A new report from the Harris County Flood Control District issued this week gives more details about the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey.

The June 4 report, authored by the county’s meteorologist Jeff Linder and chief engineer Steve Fitzgerald, was designated as the “third and final report” about Harvey’s impact on the county. It provides a tremendous amount of information about the meteorology of Harvey and the storm’s effects.

Harvey began as a tropical wave off the coast of Africa on Aug. 11. Over the course of two weeks, the storm would strengthen to a tropical storm, weaken to a tropical wave and strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane. It made landfall in Texas on Aug. 25 and took nearly five days to move east of the Houston region.

During those five days, Harris County saw unfathomable amounts of flooding that caused millions of dollars in damage and killed more than 60 people.

The following are some of the numbers mentioned in the report.

To read HCFCD's full report, click here.

