HOUSTON - Saturday morning temperatures are already near where Friday's highs were.

AND we don't have the wind of Friday.

AND we have plenty of sunshine.

Highs today will be about 10 degrees higher than yesterdays of 52. We'll be in the low 60s today and even warmer Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

A warmer than normal week is ahead with near 70s Monday-Wednesday before our 30% rain chances Wednesday.

Next rain chance after that looks like it will be on Christmas and Christmas Day. Very slight chances Christmas Eve with higher chances Christmas day.

In the meantime, Super Saturday Shopping today!

Khambrel



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.