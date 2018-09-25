Periods or rain forecast for Houston on Tuesday

HOUSTON - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms can be expected Tuesday in Houston.
Meteorologist Britta Merwin said the off-and-on rain started at the coast and is moving inland through the morning.
RADAR: Track the rain moving through southeast Texas
Galveston resident Cristen Selby recorded video of a waterspout swirling off the coast near Seawall Boulevard and 69th Street on Tuesday morning.
VIDEO: Waterspout off Galveston coast
There's a 30 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, but those chances increase to 60 percent for Wednesday.
High temperatures will climb into the mid- and upper-80s through the week.
