Periods or rain forecast for Houston on Tuesday

HOUSTON - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms can be expected Tuesday in Houston.

Meteorologist Britta Merwin said the off-and-on rain started at the coast and is moving inland through the morning.

RADAR: Track the rain moving through southeast Texas

Galveston resident Cristen Selby recorded video of a waterspout swirling off the coast near Seawall Boulevard and 69th Street on Tuesday morning.

VIDEO: Waterspout off Galveston coast

There's a 30 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, but those chances increase to 60 percent for Wednesday.

High temperatures will climb into the mid- and upper-80s through the week.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.